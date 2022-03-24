Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Evers asks state’s high court for swift action on redistricting

Evers asks state’s high court for swift action on redistricting

By: Associated Press March 24, 2022 9:50 am

Wisconsin's Democratic governor told the state Supreme Court on Thursday that it should allow him to submit additional evidence defending his legislative district boundary map that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected, arguing it is still better than the one submitted by the Republican Legislature.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo