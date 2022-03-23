Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge voices frustration over delay in Vos email, texts

Judge voices frustration over delay in Vos email, texts

By: Associated Press March 23, 2022 3:03 pm

A judge on Wednesday again voiced frustration that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has not produced emails and text messages related to the investigation he ordered into the 2020 presidential election.

