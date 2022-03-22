Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

By: Associated Press March 22, 2022 3:23 pm

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd.

