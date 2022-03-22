Voeller named general counsel for Wangard Partners

Wangard Partners has hired Tim Voeller as its general counsel.

“We are very excited to have Tim Voeller join the Wangard team as General Counsel,” said Stewart Wangard, CEO and chairman of the board, in a news release. “Tim is a practical ‘dirt’ attorney with years of experience who will strengthen our team. His addition is key to the continued facilitation of our company’s transition plans. I am happy to welcome Tim and look forward to working with him closely.”

Voeller graduated from Marquette University and Marquette University Law School with a law degree and has served as general counsel to Bielinski Homes since 2004. Prior to his tenure at Bielinski, he was an associate at Michael Best.

A resident of Cedarburg, Voeller has experience in the full spectrum of real estate acquisitions and development, development agreements, contractor negotiations, employment, litigation and intellectual property matters.