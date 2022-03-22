Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sufficiency of Evidence

Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Derek Hawkins March 22, 2022 8:22 am

Paul Brian Jones appeals from a judgment, entered following a bench trial, convicting him of first-degree sexual assault of a child under thirteen years old and from orders denying him postconviction relief.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo