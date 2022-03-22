Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Minnesota public defenders reach deal to avert strike

By: Associated Press March 22, 2022 1:51 pm

Minnesota public defenders reached a tentative contract agreement, union officials said over the weekend, averting a walkout that threatened to bring much of the state court system to a standstill.

