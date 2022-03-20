Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act Violation

Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act Violation

By: Derek Hawkins March 20, 2022 7:54 am

After Sylvia Leszanczuk defaulted on her mortgage, her mortgage servicer, Carrington Mortgage Services, inspected her residence and charged her a $20.00 fee for the inspection.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo