Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Evers signs bills affecting family action proceedings

Evers signs bills affecting family action proceedings

By: Ali Teske March 18, 2022 1:18 pm

Gov. Tony Evers took action Friday by signing various Assembly and Senate Bills, 15 in total.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo