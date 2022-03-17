Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Statz elected to Stafford Rosenbaum Board of Directors

Statz elected to Stafford Rosenbaum Board of Directors

By: Ali Teske March 17, 2022 10:28 am

Stafford Rosenbaum announced Thursday that attorney James Statz has been elected to its five-member Board of Directors.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo