Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Republican lawmaker says he wanted to punch GOP leader

Republican lawmaker says he wanted to punch GOP leader

By: Associated Press March 17, 2022 11:30 am

A Republican state lawmaker and candidate for governor said he wanted to punch Assembly Speaker Robin Vos "right in the nose" after he kicked him out of a meeting about decertifying President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo