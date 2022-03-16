Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos to meet with election fraud backers

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos to meet with election fraud backers

By: Associated Press March 16, 2022 7:16 am

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday he is meeting with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden's win in the battleground state, hours before he and the state Senate's top Republican were to discuss the topic with county GOP leaders.

