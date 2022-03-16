Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Jarchow raises $200K for AG race since January

Jarchow raises $200K for AG race since January

By: Associated Press March 16, 2022 12:49 pm

Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow said Wednesday he's extending his fundraising lead over primary opponent Eric Toney, saying he's raised $200,000 in the two months since he officially entered the race.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo