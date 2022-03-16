Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Certiorari Review – Tax Assessment

March 16, 2022

The petitioner, City of Waukesha (the City), seeks review of a published opinion of the court of appeals that reversed the circuit court's order that allowed the City to seek certiorari review of a tax assessment determination of the City of Waukesha Board of Review (the Board).

