Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Recreational Immunity – Issue of Material Fact

Recreational Immunity – Issue of Material Fact

By: Derek Hawkins March 15, 2022 6:51 am

Katherine Baumel sued Michael Frear, Kari Frear, and Deer Tail Lodge, LLC (collectively, “the Lodge”), along with the Lodge’s insurer, after she tripped and fell on the Lodge’s property.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo