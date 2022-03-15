Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Evers changes course on assistance program after complaint

Evers changes course on assistance program after complaint

By: Associated Press March 15, 2022 9:16 am

Gov. Tony Evers has reversed a decision to direct federal funds toward people of color as part of a nearly $93 million mortgage-assistance program after a conservative law firm argued the move would be unconstitutional.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo