Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines – RICO Violation

Sentencing Guidelines – RICO Violation

By: Derek Hawkins March 14, 2022 6:29 am

David Perez was a member of the Latin Kings street gang in Maywood, Illinois, and served in several leadership positions in which he ordered or personally carried out acts of violence, including the attempted murder of a former gang member.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo