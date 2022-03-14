Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Kaul sues Johnson Controls, Tyco over PFAS pollution (UPDATE)

Kaul sues Johnson Controls, Tyco over PFAS pollution (UPDATE)

By: Associated Press March 14, 2022 10:01 am

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Monday against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products over PFAS pollution in northeastern Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo