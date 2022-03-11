Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Mental competency exam requested in dismemberment case

Mental competency exam requested in dismemberment case

By: Associated Press March 11, 2022 11:32 am

The attorney for the woman accused of killing and dismembering a man at a Green Bay home has filed a motion to have the defendant evaluated for mental competency.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo