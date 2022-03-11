Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge sets October trial for man in Wisconsin parade deaths

Judge sets October trial for man in Wisconsin parade deaths

By: Associated Press March 11, 2022 11:30 am

A judge set an October trial date Friday for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo