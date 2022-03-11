Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Horwitz joins Goldstein Law Group

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF March 11, 2022 2:58 pm

Miriam Horwitz

Miriam Horwitz has joined Goldstein Law Group.

Horwitz is highly experienced in employment law and workplace issues. Before joining Goldstein Law Group, she was a deputy city attorney for the city of Milwaukee, supervising the section on litigation, employment, employee benefits, contracts and municipal law and, before that, she served as an assistant city attorney.

Prior to her time with the city of Milwaukee, Horwitz was in private practice, focusing on labor, employment and workers compensation law.

