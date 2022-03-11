Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

By: Joe Yovino, joe.yovino@wislawjournal.com March 11, 2022 3:53 pm

A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients' teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo