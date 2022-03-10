Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Postconviction Relief – Evidentiary Hearing

Postconviction Relief – Evidentiary Hearing

By: Derek Hawkins March 10, 2022 8:38 am

Chadwick Johnson appeals a judgment of conviction for substantial battery in violation of WIS. STAT. § 940.19(2) (2019-20)1 and an order denying his postconviction motion.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo