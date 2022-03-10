Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Judge orders Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted emails

Judge orders Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted emails

By: Associated Press March 10, 2022 3:13 pm

A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted emails in response to an open records request filed by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking documents related to an investigation into the 2020 election.

