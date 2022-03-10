GRGB sponsors annual Working Moms Day

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown is a sponsor for the third annual Working Moms Day. This is the firm’s first year working alongside Working Moms of Milwaukee to promote the celebration.

March 12 is nationally recognized as Working Moms Day. WMM and its sponsors endorse and organize the celebration each year, encouraging local and state business to participate.

Established in 2017, WMM is a community engagement organization that supports mothers throughout the state of Wisconsin, offering networking platforms and opportunities for working mothers.

More information about WMM and Working Moms Day can be found here.