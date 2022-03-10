Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / ALJ Error – Amended Permit

ALJ Error – Amended Permit

By: Derek Hawkins March 10, 2022 8:40 am

The Department of Natural Resources (Department) issued to Meteor Timber, LLC, a permit (the permit or the initial permit) and, some months later, an amended permit (the amended permit) allowing Meteor Timber to fill wetlands for purposes of constructing a facility for drying and storing industrial sand and an associated facility for loading the sand onto rail cars and shipping the sand by rail.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo