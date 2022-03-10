Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Maintenance Termination

Abuse of Discretion – Maintenance Termination

By: Derek Hawkins March 10, 2022 8:39 am

When James Murphy and Nancy Holland divorced in 2010, Holland was awarded indefinite spousal maintenance as a percentage of Murphy’s income.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo