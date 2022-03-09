Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Babysitter sentenced to 43 years for killing infant boy

Babysitter sentenced to 43 years for killing infant boy

By: Associated Press March 9, 2022 1:52 pm

A Wausau woman accused of killing an infant boy she was babysitting and attempting to cover up his death must spend 43 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

