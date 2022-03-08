Quantcast
Milwaukee prosecutor won't charge elections board members

Milwaukee prosecutor won't charge elections board members

By: Associated Press March 8, 2022 7:58 am

The Milwaukee County district attorney will not file charges against two Democratic members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, saying Monday there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed any crimes.

