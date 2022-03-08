Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / LIRC Review – Worker’s Compensation Benefits

LIRC Review – Worker’s Compensation Benefits

By: Derek Hawkins March 8, 2022 7:23 am

Conway Freight, Inc./Conway Central Express (Conway Freight) appeals an order of the circuit court affirming a decision from the Labor and Industry Review Commission (LIRC) in which Timothy J. Rothe was awarded worker’s compensation benefits for an occupational injury that resulted in Rothe’s permanent total disability.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo