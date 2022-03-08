Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Damages – Comparative Negligence

Damages – Comparative Negligence

By: Derek Hawkins March 8, 2022 7:22 am

This case is on appeal for the second time, from an action brought in the district court by Kevin Clanton under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo