Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin treasurer wants state to shed Russian investments

Wisconsin treasurer wants state to shed Russian investments

By: Associated Press March 7, 2022 11:07 am

Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski called on the state Monday to shed any investments with Russian entities in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo