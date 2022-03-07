Quantcast
OCHDJ settles 2-year fraudulent will dispute, settling for $5.4 million

By: Ali Teske March 7, 2022 12:16 pm

Following a physician’s death in November 2019, the decedent’s partner provided an alleged will to his siblings indicating they would receive $100,000, a drastic difference from their understanding of their brother’s estate plans and an older will.

