Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Not guilty plea entered in alleged drug deal slaying

Not guilty plea entered in alleged drug deal slaying

By: Associated Press March 7, 2022 11:03 am

A defendant accused of fatally shooting a man because he didn't want to pay him for a drug deal pleaded not guilty in Brown County Circuit Court on Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo