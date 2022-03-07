Quantcast
High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals

By: Associated Press March 7, 2022 1:17 pm

By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday narrowed the reach of a federal law that strengthens penalties for career criminals found to illegally have a gun. The high court was ruling in the case of a man a lower court classified as a career criminal after counting the man's burglary of 10 ...

