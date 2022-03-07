Quantcast
Bill setting up early absentee ballot count likely dead

By: Associated Press March 7, 2022 1:04 pm

A Republican-authored bill that would authorize local election clerks to begin counting absentee ballots a day earlier is likely dead.

