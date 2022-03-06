Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sufficiency of Evidence

Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Derek Hawkins March 6, 2022 11:25 am

Law enforcement agents searched Michael Perryman’s home and found drugs, baggies, a digital scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo