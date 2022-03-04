Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts governor’s redistricting maps

Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts governor’s redistricting maps

By: Associated Press March 4, 2022 8:56 am

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that largely preserves the current district lines that give Republicans majorities.

