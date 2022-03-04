Quantcast
Evers takes action on Senate Bills

By: Ali Teske March 4, 2022 4:40 pm

Gov. Tony Evers signed 15 bills on Friday, including Senate Bill 219, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 141, which expands the availability of telephone or live audiovisual means in juvenile and criminal proceedings.

