Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Strang, Buting want clemency for Dassey

Strang, Buting want clemency for Dassey

By: Ali Teske March 3, 2022 2:05 pm

Dean Strang and Jerry Buting have sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers urging him to exercise his constitutional power to free Brendan Dassey by commuting his sentence.

Tagged with:

About Ali Teske

Ali Teske is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or ateske@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo