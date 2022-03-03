Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge rules against Vos, Gableman in open-records lawsuit

Judge rules against Vos, Gableman in open-records lawsuit

By: Associated Press March 3, 2022 6:58 am

A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman denied or delayed access to requested public records related to the investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo