Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court nominee meets with senators on Capitol Hill

Supreme Court nominee meets with senators on Capitol Hill

By: Associated Press March 2, 2022 11:23 am

The Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday, taking her first steps toward confirmation as Democratic senators and the White House push for a swift schedule.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo