Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks

Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks

By: Associated Press March 2, 2022 1:52 pm

Members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will get protection from lawsuits for another three weeks, a judge said Wednesday, buying more time to work out a settlement of thousands of legal claims against the company over the toll of opioids.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo