Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Man charged in fatal shooting at downtown Milwaukee bar

Man charged in fatal shooting at downtown Milwaukee bar

By: Associated Press February 28, 2022 3:19 pm

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged in a fatal shooting at a downtown Milwaukee bar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo