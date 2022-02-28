Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Man accused of killing wife wants confession thrown out

Man accused of killing wife wants confession thrown out

By: Associated Press February 28, 2022 12:46 pm

A Minnesota man accused of stabbing his wife to death while six children were upstairs watching TV asked a judge Friday to throw out a confession he made after his arrest in Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo