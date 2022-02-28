Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge: New admissions policies at elite school discriminate

Judge: New admissions policies at elite school discriminate

By: Associated Press February 28, 2022 12:57 pm

A federal judge ruled Friday that a Virginia school system illegally discriminated against Asian Americans when it overhauled the admissions policies at an elite public school.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo