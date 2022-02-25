Quantcast
AP sources: Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for high court

By: Associated Press February 25, 2022 9:38 am

President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, according to two people familiar with the matter, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

