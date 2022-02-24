Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Commentary / LAWYER ADVERTISING: Is it hucksterism or a valid business practice?

LAWYER ADVERTISING: Is it hucksterism or a valid business practice?

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires February 24, 2022 12:11 pm

Last weekend, the CBS show “Sunday Morning” did a segment on lawyer advertising. Of course they showed clips from the over-the-top ads which seem to be mostly from Texas. The effect, as one who believes that the practice of law should be more of a profession than a business, was cringe inducing.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo