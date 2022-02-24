Herrling Clark opens office in Waupaca

Herrling Clark Law Firm has opened an office in Waupaca, broadening access to its personal injury, family law, business transactions and litigation, and estate planning legal services.

Located at 204 S. Main St., the office will join the firm’s locations in Appleton, Green Bay and Oshkosh.

Herrling Clark has 15 attorneys (with founding partners Don Herrling and Roger Clark of counsel) and a team of professional support staff that features more than 200 years of collective legal experience in practice areas that include personal injury, family law, business law, wills, probate and trusts. The firm has more nationally board-certified attorneys located in northeast Wisconsin than any other law firm, according to a news release from the firm.

Launched in 1959, Herrling Clark works with clients in Outagamie County, Brown County, Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, Sheboygan County, Fond du Lac County, Calumet County and Winnebago County.