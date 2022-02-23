Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care worker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It would be a felony to physically attack or threaten a health care worker under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to approve Wednesday.

The proposal with bipartisan support creates the new felony crime of battery against a person who is a health care provider. It expands current law that makes it a felony to commit battery against a nurse, an emergency medical care provider or a person who is working in an emergency department.

Health care providers told stories at a public hearing earlier this month about times where patients have threatened doctors and others who were attempting to provide them care.

The measure also makes it a felony to threaten a health care worker in their official capacity or in reaction to something that happened at a health care facility. It also extends to family members of a health care provider.

It would be punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The measure has broad support from more than two dozen health care and law enforcement organizations, including the Wisconsin Medical Society, the Wisconsin Hospital Association, SSM Health and the Marshfield Clinic Health Care System.