Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Worker’s Compensation Settlement

Abuse of Discretion – Worker’s Compensation Settlement

By: Derek Hawkins February 22, 2022 7:00 am

Ryan Sey appeals the circuit court’s order approving a settlement agreement pursuant to WIS. STAT. § 102.29 (2019-20), a statute that addresses third-party liability in the worker’s compensation context.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo